Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Paycom Software worth $234,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Paycom Software by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 63,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $340.00. The company had a trading volume of 372,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.