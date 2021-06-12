Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $230,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,941 shares of company stock worth $21,331,732. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,354. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

