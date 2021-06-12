Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of Match Group worth $354,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Match Group by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

MTCH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.57. 1,473,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,805. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

