Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 47,973 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $404,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. 4,194,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.