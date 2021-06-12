Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 254.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of Hess worth $233,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hess by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $90.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

