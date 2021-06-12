Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of KLA worth $393,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $108,371,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.11. 770,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

