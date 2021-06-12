Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,757 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $253,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.84. 113,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,918. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

