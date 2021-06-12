Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $248.54 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,068,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,674,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,394,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,277,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FERG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $135.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.66. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $141.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

