Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $602,313.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00784079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.17 or 0.08282038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00086931 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

