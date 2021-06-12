Gourmet Galaxy Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $829,046.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

