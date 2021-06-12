Governor DAO (GDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $100,925.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.01159517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.97 or 0.99766087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,608,232 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

