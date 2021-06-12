GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post $127.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $106.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $280.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.