Graft (GRFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,898.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Graft has a market capitalization of $242,261.14 and approximately $20,898.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.61 or 0.00685427 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.