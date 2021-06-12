Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.85. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 138,840 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

