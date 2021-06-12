GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GrandSouth Bancorporation stock remained flat at $$24.00 during midday trading on Friday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Morgan purchased 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $132,342.00.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

