Gravity Trading Up 246.4% Over Last 7 Days (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 245.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 246.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $347,495.59 and $119.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

