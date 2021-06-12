Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.73 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 64.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

