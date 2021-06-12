Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of £841.60 million and a PE ratio of -214.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.11. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

