Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

