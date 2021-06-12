Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,651 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Grid Dynamics worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN opened at $16.78 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.02 million, a P/E ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

