Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $27.89 million and $4.07 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.54 or 0.06732118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $585.34 or 0.01630678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00455059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00156531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00693012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00451071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00355687 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,614,100 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.