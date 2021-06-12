Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,340.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $13,340.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,058,521,161,979 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

