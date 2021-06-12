Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.



About Grumpy Finance

GRUMPY is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

