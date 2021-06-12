Gulden Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $47,252.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00457222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,542,587 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

