GXChain Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. GXChain has a market cap of $45.86 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000929 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,310,870 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

