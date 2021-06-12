GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.27 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $360,041.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00162165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.62 or 0.01162252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,163.24 or 1.00402801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002713 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.