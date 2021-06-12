H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 4,550.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of H.B. Fuller worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 156,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $339,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

