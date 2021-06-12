Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

