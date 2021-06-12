Halma (LON:HLMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLMA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,735 ($35.73) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.69. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,785.32 ($36.39).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

