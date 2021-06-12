Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HTLZF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTLZF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from $2.10 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

