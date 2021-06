Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Critical Review

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -77.72% -64.73% Orthofix Medical -7.11% 1.93% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 1,787.94 -$9.14 million N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 2.04 $2.52 million $0.26 162.88

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

