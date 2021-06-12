Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hancock Whitney worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

