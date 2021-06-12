Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 74.9% in May

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 27,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
