Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 74.9% in May

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 27,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

