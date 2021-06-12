Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the May 13th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $$0.32 during trading on Friday. 994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,976. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

