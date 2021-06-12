Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

PMOIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Investec raised Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

