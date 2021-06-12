Harmony Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Harmony has a market cap of $820.50 million and approximately $38.63 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00103212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00794384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.87 or 0.08368410 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,067,925,753 coins and its circulating supply is 10,196,983,753 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

