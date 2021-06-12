Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $377,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HARP stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

