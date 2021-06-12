Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 89,656 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

