Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $25.39 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,673 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

