Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.38.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.47 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.