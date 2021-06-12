Hashgard Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.92 million and $147,955.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.18 or 0.00785093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.69 or 0.08293330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086774 BTC.

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

