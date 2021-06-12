Haven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $131.86 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $131.86 million and approximately $653,434.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00027327 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,052.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.10 or 0.06690229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.92 or 0.01631592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00453573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00155151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.21 or 0.00679578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00458804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006971 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041120 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,766,364 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

