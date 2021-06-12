HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of HBT Financial worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.