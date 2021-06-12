Head-To-Head Analysis: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIT Mining and Cedar Fair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.87 -$34.21 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $181.55 million 14.45 -$590.24 million ($8.46) -5.46

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BIT Mining and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% Cedar Fair -352.08% N/A -17.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of February 17, 2021, the company operated 13 properties, which included 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling approximately 2,300 rooms and 600 luxury RV sites; and an additional theme park in California under a management contract. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

