Head to Head Comparison: Calix (NYSE:CALX) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Calix (NYSE:CALX) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 10.15% 29.40% 18.38% EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24%

This table compares Calix and EchoStar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $541.24 million 5.44 $33.48 million $0.75 62.45 EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.30 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -67.53

Calix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Calix and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 1 2 3 0 2.33 EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

Calix currently has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential downside of 24.57%. EchoStar has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.60%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Calix.

Risk & Volatility

Calix has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calix beats EchoStar on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services. Its premises systems allow CSPs to master the complexity of the smart and connected homes and offer services to differentiate through the delivery of a subscriber experience. The company offers Calix Cloud, an analytics platform that leverages network data and subscriber behavioral data to deliver analytics and intelligence to communications professionals through role specific dashboards; and Calix Marketing Cloud for CSP marketing teams, as well as Calix Support Cloud for CSP customer support teams. It also provides Experience eXtensible Operating System, a carrier class premises operating system and software platform that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and Access eXtensible Operating System, a software platform built for the specific needs of the access network. The company offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

