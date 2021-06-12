Head-To-Head Comparison: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Meritage Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Meritage Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Landsea Homes and Meritage Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% Meritage Homes 10.35% 21.26% 12.80%

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Landsea Homes and Meritage Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Meritage Homes 0 7 3 0 2.30

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Meritage Homes has a consensus price target of $107.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Meritage Homes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and Meritage Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.56 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Meritage Homes $4.50 billion 0.83 $423.48 million $11.00 8.96

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Landsea Homes on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.