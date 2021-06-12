Head to Head Comparison: Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 17.50 $1.22 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $617.59 million 3.20 -$38.44 million $0.95 11.07

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pretium Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43

Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 65.16%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 272.72% 120.15% 63.64% Pretium Resources -2.85% 18.84% 11.91%

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Pretium Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

