Head to Head Comparison: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) versus INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22% Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $70.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.87 -$12.72 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 5.18 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and zero-emissions vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

