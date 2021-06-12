Head to Head Contrast: Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cummins and Capstone Green Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins 1 11 8 0 2.35 Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cummins currently has a consensus price target of $261.70, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Cummins’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cummins is more favorable than Capstone Green Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cummins and Capstone Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins 9.00% 22.10% 8.79% Capstone Green Energy -33.55% -176.15% -22.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cummins and Capstone Green Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins $19.81 billion 1.85 $1.79 billion $12.18 20.53 Capstone Green Energy $68.93 million 1.29 -$21.90 million ($2.70) -2.57

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Green Energy. Capstone Green Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cummins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cummins has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Cummins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cummins shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cummins beats Capstone Green Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. It also provides power generation systems, high-horsepower engines, heavy and medium duty engines, application engineering services, custom-designed assemblies, retail and wholesale aftermarket parts, and in-shop and field-based repair services. In addition, the company offers emission solutions; turbochargers; air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and electronic control modules, sensors, and supporting software, as well as new, replacement, and remanufactured fuel systems. Further, it provides automated transmissions; standby and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford and AVK brands; and electrified power systems with components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell, and hydrogen production technologies. Additionally, it offers filtration, aftertreatment, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, and electric power generation systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and offers after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

