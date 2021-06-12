Head to Head Review: Clene (CLNN) vs. Its Rivals

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) is one of 836 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Clene to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clene and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $210,000.00 -$19.28 million -9.06 Clene Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.90

Clene’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clene. Clene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clene and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clene Competitors 4616 17618 38788 766 2.58

Clene presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.73%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.11%. Given Clene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Clene has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A -1,430.28% -59.45% Clene Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Summary

Clene peers beat Clene on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

